NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KIAH) — A Houston man wanted for the murder of a man back in April was arrested in Nashville on Monday.

Nashville police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested James E. Thomas, 29, on Monday afternoon after receiving word from Houston police that he was possibly in middle Tennessee. NPD detective Jason Cregan found information that Thomas was in Nashville and arrested him without incident in a suburb. Thomas was carrying a pistol when he was apprehended, police said.

Thomas is being held in Nashville as a fugitive and his bond is set at $250,000.

Thomas is wanted in connection with the April 18th shooting of a 41-year-old man at a Greenspoint apartment complex. Police came to an apartment at the Royal Phoenician at 16900 Northchase Drive to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds in front of his apartment door. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The victim has yet to be identified.

At the time of the shooting, HPD said that witnesses saw three or four unknown Black men near the apartment before the shooting.