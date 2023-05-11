HOUSTON (KIAH) — A tragic turn of events happened for one family on Wednesday night, as a man was swept away in Brays Bayou after saving two 12-year-old kids.

It happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m. at McGregor and Almeda, near the edge of Brays Bayou.

Police said two 12-year-olds were near the water when they both slipped in.

Two men went in to rescue them, but one of the men — who is suspected of not being a strong swimmer — wasn’t able to get out of the water.

Rescue crews searched for the man but were unable to locate him. His name has not been released.

Police believe he was washed down stream towards the Houston Ship Channel.