HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stolen vehicle, a stand-off and three arrests, all happened Monday night in northeast Houston.

Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station around 9:15 p.m. Monday night at the North Loop and Lockwood Drive.

That’s where officers located a stolen Mercedes-Benz S 580. They were led there by a tracking company after the owner reported the car stolen.

When officers arrived, they saw the driver go into the store and two other men inside the car waited outside.

The driver saw officers and refused to leave the store.

Police said that the suspect initially hid in the store and refused to come out, but eventually officers were able to get him out and get him into custody. When officers searched the stolen vehicle, they found an AK47 pistol.

Police say the vehicle was also involved in other robberies earlier in the day.