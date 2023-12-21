HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal shooting happened Thursday night in northwest Houston, leaving a man dead.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night near an apartment complex on Grow Lane and Dow Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Hispanic man in his mid-30s shot in the back.

Houston Fire Department officials pronounced the man dead on scene.

Police say there were no witnesses around, but they believe the victim was working on a car, got in some short of fight, was shot and tried to run away, but collapsed in the street.

There is physical evidence of shell casings and possible surveillance video. HPD homicide and crime lab units have worked at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).