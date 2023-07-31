HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a man and the injuries of two others at a southwest Houston pub over the weekend.

Gabriel Adonai Garcia (Houston Police Department)

The shooting happened at Hunter’s Pub at 10549 South Post Oak Road around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, just as the pub was closing. HPD patrol officers responded to a panic alarm from the bar and determined that a shooting occurred.

Officers discovered that an argument between three men started inside the pub and spilled out into the parking lot where one of the men pulled out a gun.

A 35-year-old man was declared dead at the scene with several gunshot wounds. The other two men, ages 36 and 22, also had gunshot wounds, but are expected to be okay after being taken to local hospitals.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving, but he turned himself in at the HPD Southwest Patrol Station after he was identified.

The suspect, Gabriel Adonai Garcia, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia, 23, is now booked into the Harris County Jail pending a bond hearing.