HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head during an argument last week in northwest Harris County.

On Friday, Jan. 27 around 4 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a shooting where a woman was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies said they then discovered that the suspect, identified as Ledarrius Gaines, shot the victim, then dropped her off at the hospital before driving off.

Gaines, 29, is wanted for aggravated assault and family assault, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

The victim’s children were located by deputies at her residence at the 18200 block of the Tomball Parkway, who were unharmed.

If anyone knows of Gaines and his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement.