HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.

The victims tried to make contact with the suspected driver to get his information to report the accident, but the suspect pulled out a gun and held them at gunpoint and told them to get back into their cars. He then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The victims were able to identify the car’s license plate, which led to authorities identifying the suspected driver as Allen Julian Cruz, 22.

“Allen Julian Cruz is currently wanted by law enforcement for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” Constable Mark Herman said.

Herman asks those who have information on Cruz or the incident to call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.