HOUSTON (KIAH) — The man wanted for murdering a Spring ISD teacher has been killed in a shootout with Houston police in the Third Ward.

Officers say they were closing in a suspect, Dmitry Humphrey, when he opened fire on them. It happened in the 2500 block of Calument Street in a park.

Police gave chase and returned fire. Humphrey, 25, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Humphrey had apparently left the area after being accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Shantavia Reddick, a third-grade teacher at Smith Elementary School, and her dog, back on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Reddick had reportedly gone to help her friend, who was in an abusive relationship with Humphrey, when he opened fire on her.