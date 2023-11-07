HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a crime that Harris County’s top prosecutor called “everyone’s nightmare” — a random attack inside their own home.

A woman was loading her car in the garage of her home in Spring while getting ready to go to work on the morning of April 25 of this year.

That’s when Jeremy Kejuan Wright, 21, walked in holding a gun.

He used the gun to hold the woman hostage in the garage while demanding sexual acts and money from her.

One of the woman’s teenage children called 911 for help, and soon after, deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were able to arrest Wright.

On Friday, he pled guilty to to six crimes including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Wright will now have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life in addition to serving at least ten years of a 20-year prison sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

“This kind of random assault is everyone’s nightmare, and we are glad we were able to get justice for this family,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Even after he spends 20 years behind bars, he will have to deal with the consequences of what he did for the rest of his life.”