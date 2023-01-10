HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man who was involved in a SWAT standoff and allegedly set his own house on fire had his $4.5 million bond denied by a judge on Tuesday.

A Harris County judge denied Pablo Patino to be released when he violated a protective order when he was charged for assaulting his wife back in December, according to our news partners at ABC13.

Patino, 28, was arrested after a standoff with Harris County law enforcement authorities and SWAT units in north Harris County after he set ablaze a house located on 3200 block of Lotus Blossom Street last Thursday.

He charged with aggravated assault and arson stemming from another incident last week, when he allegedly set his in-laws’ house on fire to lure his estranged wife out of the house, then Patino hit her with his car, according to officials. She suffered minor injuries.