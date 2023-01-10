HOUSTON (KIAH) — The man seen on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber who’d just held-up a southwest Houston taqueria has spoken to Houston Police Department homicide detectives.

That man has not been arrested, so HPD is not releasing his name.

Their conversation with him came Monday, the same day it was announced that it will be up to a grand jury to determine whether or not the shooter will face any criminal charges.

The incident happened late Thursday night at El Ranchito #4 at 6873 S. Gessner Rd. near Bellaire Blvd..

Criminal law professor at the University of Houston Law Center Sandra Guerra Thompson hadn’t seen the surveillance video as of Monday, but she did weigh in on the situation after hearing a description of it.

“Texas law on self defense, which would be what would be invoked here, gives very broad rights of self defense in situations where the person who does the shooting reasonably believes that force is eminently necessary,” Thompson said.

In addition to self defense, she says a person’s right to defense of property could also keep the shooter from facing charges — even if the grand jury determined that the surveillance video shows that the robber had turned to leave the restaurant before the deadly shots were fired.

“Presumably the shooter had given up a wallet I’m guessing,” Thompson said. “And if that is the case, and this is clearly a nighttime robbery, then again use of force would be justified to recover the wallet. But I think most likely it would be viewed as a self-defense case.”