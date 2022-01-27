HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who stabbed a Houston police dog has now been charged with murder of his father, police said on Thursday.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest. The murder allegedly happened on Tuesday morning at the home of Smith’s parents at the 14000 block of Carolcrest Drive.

After family members reported Smith and his father missing on Monday, officers did a house search and found nothing out of the ordinary, police said. Later that day, Smith was located in a vehicle and was chased by police until he got out of the vehicle in a heavily wooded area.

Detectives later returned to the house to continue their search and discovered the body of Smith’s father, hidden from view in the garage. He had suffered head trauma, police said.

Tuesday afternoon before 2 p.m., a Texas state trooper located Smith near Bellville, walking along Highway 159, police said. He was taken into custody and admitted to killing his father, investigators said.

Smith was free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog named Nate during his arrest. The dog survived his injuries.