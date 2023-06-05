48 year old Derek W. Brown got a 35 year sentence on Thursday for repeatedly stalking and harassing a Houston woman

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman says it began back in 2011 — a Houston man who she’d had a prior relationship with harassing and threatening her and her family.

Derek W. Brown, 48, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 for that round of stalking, but just days after his release, the woman says he was back at it.

It will now be decades before he can do it again.

In March, Brown was convicted of repeated stalking and harassment, and on Thursday, District Judge Mark Kent Ellis handed down a verdict of 35 years in prison.

“Stalking is yet another form of domestic violence, and we will do everything possible to keep victims safe when they are facing this sort of danger,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We sought justice in this case, and hopefully the victim can move forward with her life now.”