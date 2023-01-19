HOUSTON (KIAH) — Officers are investigation a shooting that ended in a vehicle fire in southwest Houston on Wednesday night.

Police tell us around 8 p.m., a man was driving down the 9700 block of Mykawa Road when he was shot.

As he was trying to get away, he lost control and drove through a ditch, crashing into a moving train. That’s when his car caught fire.

Southeast officers are working related scenes 9700 Mykawa and 6800 Telean. Initial information is an adult male who was shot lost control of his car and struck a train. The car then burst into flames. The male who was shot escaped the car and was taken to 6800 Telean. 202 pic.twitter.com/6SKdKNdjIS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 19, 2023

The victim was able to escape his buring car. A good Samaritan driving by picked him up and called for help.

Police said that they did find bullet casings on Mykawa where they believe the shooting took place.

However, they do not have any information on a possible suspect.