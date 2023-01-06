HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun.

The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.

When the man exited the shop, a customer pulled a gun and shot the other man, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later discovered that the gun the man who was shot had is believed to be a plastic gun.

Police will continue its investigation into the incident.