SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — It was a chaotic scene early Monday morning after a man was found dead, and a woman was shot dead following a barricade standoff in Sugar Land overnight.

Reports are still being confirmed, but early reports we received is that Sugar Land police were called to a house on the 4100 block of Issacks Way after receiving a 911 call of a women being assaulted by her boyfriend around 11 p.m.

Police said that an officer that responded to the call saw the boyfriend shoot the woman. The officer then got out of his vehicle and the suspect began shooting at the officer, SLPD assistant chief James Davis said.

The officer returned fire, and the suspect went back into the house. That allowed officers to get the woman into an ambulance and take her to a hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Meanwhile, officers at the home began to smell smoke and the fire department was called.

Officers did go back into the house, and found the suspect dead in the house, Davis said. There is no word yet on how the suspect died.

Early indications are that the suspect started a fire inside the home, but investigators have not confirmed that.

No officers were injured in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.