MONTGOMERY, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating an incident at a house where a man and a woman were found dead, while two pre-kindergarten children were found covered in blood, but unharmed.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on the 800 block of Omeara Drive in Montgomery at 8 a.m. Monday, where they found an adult man and an adult woman dead in the home. They also found a 5-year-old child and a 2-year-old child, who are unharmed.

Investigators said the adults had apparent gunshot wounds. But the circumstances and motive are still under investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, a family friend came to the house to pick up the man for work but noticed that the front door was open. He then went to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

Montgomery County detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Deputies said that this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.