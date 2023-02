HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman were found shot to death in what police are calling a murder-suicide in the Spring Branch area of west Houston on Wednesday morning.

HPD investigators have responded to a report at the 2200 block of Triway Lane, near Hammerly Boulevard and Gessner Road, around 6:30 a.m.

Police said that a man and woman were found dead at the scene.

HPD has yet to give details about the incident to the public.