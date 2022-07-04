HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that rattled a man and woman on the north side of Houston on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Annunciation & Homestead around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a sedan in the parking lot with numerous bullet holes in the vehicle.

Two people, a man and a woman, were taken to nearby trauma centers in unknown condition.

Investigators believe the couple was selling food out of their food truck when a vehicle pulled up and the suspect or suspects inside began firing at their vehicle.

Police said that they do not have any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

HPD’s Major Assaults Unit is handing the investigation.