HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting of two people that took place Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in northeast Houston in the 7100 block of Jensen Drive.

HPD officers received a call of a shooting. It’s reported that a man and a woman were driving home in a pickup truck when they were followed by a red Nissan.

When the truck pulled up to an apartment complex, several people got out of the Nissan and shot into the truck, then fled the scene.

When HPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a person trying to take a woman to the hospital.

Emergency responders tried to help her, but she died at the scene.

While on scene officers learned a second victim, a man, has also been involved in the shooting.

He was taken to a hospital where he also died.

Investigators are hoping to get more information through surveillance video at the complex to identify the suspected vehicle.