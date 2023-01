HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are hurt in what sounds like a drive-by shooting in north Houston.

Houston police said someone opened fire from a red SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Cortlandt Street and East 34th street.

A man and a woman were hit with gunshot wounds, and both had to go to the hospital. Doctors do expect them to survive.

Officers haven’t been able to locate shell casings on the scene, and police are still looking for the gunman.