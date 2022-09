HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 29-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Humble.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex at 9494 Humble Westfield Road.

Police say the man was walking with his stepson around the apartment complex when a black Nissan drove by and fired gunshots.

The man was hit in the chest and the car drove off. He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The teen was not injured.