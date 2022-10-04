HOUSTON (CW39) — Workers at a southeast Houston apartment complex called police after noticing a foul odor and flies coming from one of the units.

When Houston Police Department officers got to the complex at 1300 Redford Street around 4:50 p.m. Monday, they made their way inside the apartment and started searching.

They ended up finding a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will now conduct an autopsy to determine the man’s name and cause and manner of death.

Community members with information that could be helpful to investigators are encouraged to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.