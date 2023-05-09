DICKINSON, Texas (KIAH) – A business owner in Dickinson and another person have been charged with possessing illegal drugs.

Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies were serving a search warrant at the location and found 148 ounces of marijuana, 998 grams of mushrooms, 1,500 grams of THC wax, 2,270 grams of codeine, 26,000 grams of liquid THC and 61 grams of THC cartridges.

Taylor Edwards, 26, and Merced Arroyo, 40, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

All items located were seized as evidence.