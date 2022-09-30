HOUSTON (KIAH) — Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” is sending out a call for help.

The Houston businessman is collecting items to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

McIngvale’s store, Gallery Furniture, is now accepting unused supplies at its North Freeway location to help those in Florida who have been victimized by the storm this week.

“During Hurricane Harvey, people from across the country helped Houstonians get back on their feet, and I encourage Houstonians and Texans to help Floridians as they recover from the terrible hurricane,” McIngvale said.

Gallery Furniture is currently collecting unused supplies and items below:

Clorox

Water

Sheetrock Knives

Shovels

Heavy Duty Brooms

Buckets

Construction Trash Bags

Tarps

Non-perishable food items

Mops

Gallery Furniture said it is unable to accept clothing items at this time.

For more information, visit galleryfurniture.com/florida-relief or view Mack’s Facebook video message here.