HOUSTON (KIAH) — Famed Houston business owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has decided to help out the city’s needy by donating clothes to them in the spirit of the holiday season.

Gallery Furniture and Mattress Mack has given the nonprofit organization Buckner International over 2,000 pounds worth of clothing in adult and child sizes. Buckner will offer the clothes to the local children and families served by its two Houston-area Buckner Family Hope Centers, one in Aldine and the other in South Houston at Reed Road.

“This is a wonderful holiday surprise from Gallery Furniture and Mattress Mack that will bring hope to so many families in the Houston-area,” said Dior Burns, executive director for Buckner in Houston.

Buckner is also giving a portion of the clothes to the nonprofit Star of Hope Mission, as the two nonprofits collaborate together at the South Houston campus.

This comes has Gallery Furniture and Mattress Mack continues to help victims of the weekend tornadoes in Kentucky by donating much needed critical supplies (non-perishable foods, toiletries, diapers, children’s items, etc.) to provide relief to individuals and families who lost everything.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, among others, has pledged his full support and assistance from the City of Houston.