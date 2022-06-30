HOUSTON (KIAH) – To celebrate the fourth of July, Houston’s very own “Mattress Mack” stepped up to help many veterans and first responders in need.

Earlier this week, Gallery Furniture hosted a free mattress giveaway. Dozens of cars lined the streets prior to store opening to pick up their brand new mattress.

Mattress Mack says they partner with Sealy Posturepedic to give away nearly 200 mattresses. All mattresses were gone by 8:15 a.m. The furniture store owner says he prioritizes giving back and helping those who are in need.

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect in my life for veterans and first responders. Thank you so much for all of us in this city, state, and country. So whatever we can do to help veterans and first responders. We’re always out there doing it,” said Mack.

Gallery Furniture will host another giveaway in August. Details will be posted on their website in the coming weeks. For more information, go to GalleryFurniture.com.