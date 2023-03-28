HOUSTON (KIAH) — He’s best known for selling furniture and making huge wagers on sporting events.

But Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is now trying to help communities in Mississippi that were devastated by tornadoes last week.

He has set up a GoFundMe page where anyone can donate money online, and he says all of it will go to families in Rolling Fork, Mississippi and surrounding communities to use for “supplies, shelter, and more,” according to a statement.

“God bless Mississippi and the incredible souls who are persevering through such hardship,” the statement continued. “Thank you for your contribution and care to these people in need. Mattress Mack and the Gallery Furniture team will keep the incredible people of Mississippi in their prayers always.”

As of the publication of this article, the fund had already raised more than $10,000.

Also, McIngvale is holding a donation drive at his Gallery Furniture store at 6006 North Freeway in Houston, asking for non-perishable items, such as food, bottled water, tarps, generators, flashlights and coolers for the tornado victims. However, no clothing items are being accepted at this time.

A full list of items that can be donated to are listed here, along with more information.