Mayor Sylvester Turner issues mask order for City of Houston employees

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Simone Biles wins Bronze on Beam - Sharron Melton, Hannah Trippett

Storms stall out along coastline - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast for August 3, 2021 - Star Harvey

President Biden to address COVID-19 battle Tuesday

City of Houston mask mandate - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Starting tomorrow, August 4th, all City of Houston employees must wear a face covering while on city premises. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has renewed that mask order. This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed executive order last week barring mask mandates.

Monday, local Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, has tested positive for COVID-19. according to a tweet from her own office.

She’s currently being quarantined and asking that people wear masks, social distance, and get the vaccine.

Meanwhile four trauma service areas here in Texas now exceed that 15% COVID-19 hospitalization threshold.

Watch for more of the latest on COVID-19 in our area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss