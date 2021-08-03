Mayor Sylvester Turner issues mask order for City of Houston employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Starting tomorrow, August 4th, all City of Houston employees must wear a face covering while on city premises. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has renewed that mask order. This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed executive order last week barring mask mandates.

Monday, local Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, has tested positive for COVID-19. according to a tweet from her own office.

I am home resting and taking all the necessary precautions. Please mask up and socially distance. There are many with compromised immune systems, elderly and little ones that we need to protect. #MaskUp #COVID19 #DeltaVariant https://t.co/ecLEuuoG2h — Kim Ogg (@kimoggforda) August 3, 2021

She’s currently being quarantined and asking that people wear masks, social distance, and get the vaccine.

Meanwhile four trauma service areas here in Texas now exceed that 15% COVID-19 hospitalization threshold.

