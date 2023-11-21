HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mayor Sylvester Turner helped give out some Thanksgiving cheer by helping some of Houston’s less fortunate with a food distribution drive that handed out hundreds of turkeys.

The Anosh Inc. foundation, together with the City of Houston and Mayor Turner’s office, distributed 500 turkey dinners to families in need on Monday.

At 7 a.m. Monday, there were hundreds of cars lined up down Westheimer Road, around the corner from the pickup spot at 2620 Tanglewilde Street.

From the distributed meals, 80 of those went to the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. Some turkey dinners went to a lodge for seniors.

And all 500 turkey dinners were distributed by 11:30 a.m. in the morning.

“The Anosh Inc Foundation is committed to supporting the community and we believe that no one should go without a warm meal on Thanksgiving,” Dr. Anosh Ahmed, founder of the Anosh Inc. Foundation, said. “We are incredibly grateful to our partners who have made it possible to help so many families this holiday season.”