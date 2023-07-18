HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Sylvester Turner is leading a three-country trade mission to west Africa where he’ll visit Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Ghana. This trade mission marks the turner administration’s second official visit to Africa following the mayor’s visit to South Africa in 2016. The delegation accompanying Mayor Turner consists of a diverse group of individuals including Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex Tatum, City Council members Tiffany D. Thomas and Karla Cisneros along with members from various sectors and industries including the Texas Medical Center, Chevron, Haliburton, Port Houston, East End Maker Hub and the Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce.

The mission will focus on further strengthening the existing political ties between all three countries and Houston by finding new economic opportunities, growing cultural and civic engagement, along with establishing consulates and direct flights from Houston to Nigeria.