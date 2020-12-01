Mayor Turner encouraging people who gathered for Thanksgiving to get tested for COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) – City officials including Mayor Turner are encouraging people who traveled for Thanksgiving and people who had guests at their homes for the holiday go get tested for COVID-19.

“A lot of people traveled this week and a lot of people had people who traveled to their homes. Let me encourage both groups in the next few days to get tested. That will benefit all of us as we move forward,” said Turner during a Monday update.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena joined the mayor in giving the update. As of Monday, 89 members of HPD are positive and within the fire department, 130 members are in quarantine and 36 are COVID positive.

Dr. David Persse, the Chief Medical Officer for the city of Houston, explained the positivity rate for the city is 8.4%, which is actually down from last week, but still what he considers too high.

“We have to consider that every COVID-related death was a preventable death. Everyone who gets infected got infected by someone else. Certainly no one infects someone else on purpose. Surely somewhere in that chain of transmission, it could have been broken if someone distanced a little more, wore a mask or washed their hands. So every death is preventable and we need to consider it along those lines,” said Persse.

He went on to explain what they have been saying all along about the importance of protecting hospital beds remains true and is a driving factor in why he is saying we need to change things and drive these COVID numbers down.

The health department is saying if you spent time with people who live outside your household without masks, you should consider avoiding elderly people and those with compromised immune systems for 14 days.

