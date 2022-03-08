The program will offer over 12k jobs for youth ages 16-24.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Hire Houston Youth is extending its deadline this year until April 8.

Originally the deadline was March 11, but considering Spring Break, Mayor Sylvester Turner decided to extend the application deadline to next month.

Turner’s signature program provides paid summer jobs and internships to youth, ages 16 to 24, at the City of Houston and in the public, private, and philanthropic sectors. This year the mayor set a goal of offering set a goal of offering 12,000 job and internship opportunities, with a stretch goal of 15,000.

“Employment plays a pivotal role in reducing gender, ethnic, racial, and other social inequalities. Therefore, providing meaningful employment experiences for our youth is in the best interest of all, including young people, their communities, and Houston as a whole,” Turner said.

To apply for jobs youths should visit https://hirehoustonyouth.org/ and for more information contact hirehoustonyouth@houstontx.gov.