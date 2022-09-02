HOUSTON (CW39) — Severe flooding caused the water system in Jackson, Mississippi to fail earlier this week, and many people in that area are still without water service to their homes.

For many here, it’s a familiar situation — flooding brought on by heavy rain like during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

That sense of solidarity is part of the reason Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hosting a water drive Friday morning.

He urges everyone to come by Herman Square along McKinney Street next to City Hall from 7:00 a.m. to noon to donate bottled water of any size and quantity.

The water will be loaded onto two 18-wheelers bound for Jackson.

“We are like one big family,” Mayor Turner said in an email. “And I hope Houston will show its love and support for the people of Jackson, MS.”