HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mayor Sylvester Turner along the Greater Houston Partnership, and the Brazil Texas Chamber of Commerce are leading a trade and investment mission to Brazil from April 22 – 28.

The mission will focus on reinforcing Houston’s relationship with key allies, promoting Houston as a global city, and establishing new avenues for cooperation and investment in energy, manufacturing, technology, and port exchange.

According to the Greater Houston Partnership, The Houston-Galveston Customs District is the number one busiest gateway for U.S.-Brazilian trade and Brazil is Houston’s fourth largest international trading partner.

From ’13 to ’22, trade between Houston and Brazil averaged $14.0 billion annually and was valued at $20.1 billion in ’22. More than 8,135 people living in metro Houston were born in Brazil.