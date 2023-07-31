HOUSTON (KIAH) — New, state-appointed Houston Independent School District superintendent Mike Miles has been making lots of changes since he came on board as part of the Texas Education Agency takeover of HISD.

His plans to use the libraries of more than two dozen schools as disciplinary centers has drawn the ire of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

A press release from the mayor’s office says he, along with “more than three dozen invited faith leaders and elected officials”, called for a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday at City Hall to denounce “plans to close HISD campus libraries to create disciplinary centers.”

This comes after Turner previously spoke out against Miles’s plans for the libraries during last week’s city council meeting.

Also at that meeting, the mayor invited Miles “to visit City Hall and explain the proposed plan to convert the libraries into disciplinary centers” according to the press release.