Mayor Turner says drive-through COVID-19 testing will be in Houston soon

HOUSTON- Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner says drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available in the Houston area soon.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area is up to 30. Over the weekend, more cases were confirmed in Harris County, bringing the total to eight. Only one of those cases still needs to be confirmed by the CDC.

🚨 Harris County Public Health is reporting additional positive cases of #COVID19 in #HarrisCounty. The two additional cases bring the current total of COVID-19 to 8 cases within Harris County, outside City of Houston.

Harris County Public Health is reporting additional positive cases of #COVID19 in #HarrisCounty. The two additional cases bring the current total of COVID-19 to 8 cases within Harris County, outside City of Houston.

There are also now two presumptive positive cases in Brazoria County, and one presumptive positive case in both Galveston County and Matagorda County.

On Sunday, Mattress Mack along with Mayor Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee gathered together to discuss how this virus is impacting our area, including Mattress Mack’s latest plan to help out.

He is working to make sure the senior citizens and children especially are taken care of. He is taking donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and toiletries.

During the press conference, Mayor Turner answered questions regarding drive-through COVID-19 testing in the Houston area, saying he expects it to be available in the next few days for some people.

“Initially, it will probably be required doctor’s orders. In addition, I think preference will also be given to first responders, but we are working through those logistics. Then as we scale up, we can do more, but we don’t want to overwhelm the centers initially and we want it to be done in an orderly fashion," explained Turner.

He says the plan is to have multiple locations, some within Houston city limits and some within the county.

On Monday, Mayor Turner will be holding a news conference with grocery store representatives. They will be discussing water and food supplies and their plans to promote social distancing during this time.





I will join state/national grocery store chains representatives who will provide update on water and food supplies and inform the public about store hours and plans to promote #socialdistancing to help prevent the #COVIDー19 spread.



📍: City Hall Legacy Room pic.twitter.com/MADVr1iReR — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 16, 2020