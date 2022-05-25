HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city can’t cancel the National Rifle Association’s convention this weekend, but he is asking political leaders in the state to not show up for it.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Turner said that the city has contractual obligations to continue to hold the NRA convention this weekend at the George R. Brown Convention Center, even though a deadly school shooting happened in the state in Uvalde on Tuesday that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“Canceling the convention would leave the City subject to a number of legal issues,” Turner said. “The greater question is why are elected officials speaking there…what message does that send?”

Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak at the NRA convention this weekend. Former President Donald Trump is also expected to speak.

Two other Republican state lawmakers, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. John Cornyn, said that they would no longer speak at the convention, Politico reported. Crenshaw is traveling to Ukraine and said he would not be able to make it to the convention, while Cornyn said he is bowing out “for personal reasons.”