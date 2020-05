Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent out a tweet Sunday morning tweeting out his best wishes to all the hard working mothers out there.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says His Mother's Advice is Especially Important Today – Thanks ⁦@GHWCC⁩ for allowing ⁦@houmayor⁩ to share his love for his mother.

Happy #MothersDay to all moms on this special day! ❤️ https://t.co/0oL8Ml5IkP — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) May 10, 2020

CW39 and Morning Dose, also wants to wish all the Mom’s out there, a Happy Mother’s Day!