HOUSTON (KIAH) — With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the MD Anderson Cancer Center said that it is in need of blood as many regular donors are traveling or busy with summer plans.

MD Anderson gives around 180,000 blood transfusions each year, more than any hospital in the United States. They need about 200 units of blood and 600 units of platelets each day for our patients.

The center says it takes 30 mins to donate.

The blood bank, located at 2555 Holly Hall Street in the Texas Medical Center, is open seven days a week, including on Memorial Day.