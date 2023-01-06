HOUSTON (KIAH) — Months after losing the Harris County Judge race, Republican candidate Alexandra de Moral Mealer has decided to challenge her loss to Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo.

Despite losing by over 16,000 votes in November, Mealer said in a tweet she is worried about voter suppression in Harris County and was not satisfied with the post-election report by Harris County election administrator Clifford Tatum.

Several Republicans in the county have expressed their frustration at Tatum and the county’s elections office after several Election Day snafus at certain polling locations, may have disenfranchised Republican voters. Several voters could not vote at their voting locations due to paper issues or other issues with voting machines.

“It is inexcusable that after two months, the public is no further along in knowing if, and to what extent, voters were suppressed,” Mealer said. “Far from being a ‘success,’ as the report characterizes, there were serious operational issues that occurred throughout Election Day that call into question whether the county’s failures denied voters their right to vote.”

Mealer joins two other Republican candidates in the 189th District Court and House District 135 that are challenging their losses in the 2022 elections.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee quickly responded to Mealer’s claim, calling it a “shameful attempt by a group of losing candidates who couldn’t win the hearts and minds of Harris County voters.”

“Each of them should be deeply embarrassed and these claims should not be taken seriously by the public,” Menefee said. “These losing candidates are finally laying bare what we all know to be true – for them, it’s not about improving elections or making sure our elections are secure, it’s about playing games with our democratic systems and refusing to accept the will of the voters.”

Hidalgo could not be reached for comment since she has taken a leave of absence from her office to go to Columbia to care for her ailing grandfather.