Meals on Wheels adapting to continue their mission through COVID-19

HOUSTON- Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels program serves food to more than 4,000 seniors in the greater Houston area.

Many of their volunteers are seniors too, so as COVID-19 hit the area, the organization had to come up with a plan to keep everyone safe and fed.

“Our seniors are in the most vulnerable position during the COVID-19 outbreak, so we had to put safety measures in to place early on. We also need to make sure they continue to receive their daily meals, so it was a very difficlut challenge," explained Maria Magee, the Chief Development Officer for Interfaith Ministries.

First off, they made sure all of their more than 4,300 seniors had an emergency supply of shelf stable food in case COVID-19 impacted their ability to deliver meals. They also changed up when and what they’re delivering.

“Normally, we deliver a hot meal to each senior every day, but in order to reduce personal contact, we’ve gone to a weekly delivery of a week’s worth of frozen meals," explained Magee.

For now, the deliveries are no contact, so the drivers are keeping in touch with their clients through phone calls.

“We call them daily to touch bases with them because some of our clients don’t see nobody else but us and that enlightens their day and ours," explained Linda Roy, a longtime driver for the organization.

There have been plenty of challenges through the changes. The frozen meals are more expensive and some of the clients did not have microwaves to heat them up, but through community support and determination of the staff, they are making it happen.

“Houston always rises up to meet a challenge. We saw this after Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Ike and we are seeing it again now," said Magee.

“Whatever is needed to keep our program together because they do need us and we need each other really," explained Roy.

They are limiting volunteers through this time, but if you would like to help out, they are in need of donations of instant oatmeal and cereal.

Interfaith ministries also operates Animeals, which provides free food to pets of homebound seniors. They are in need of both cat and dog food.

Donations are being accepted at 3202 San Jacinto Street, Houston, Texas, 77004. You can also have donations shipped through Amazon or Walmart.com to Interfaith Ministries at 3303 Main Street, Houston, Texas, 77002.