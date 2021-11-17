HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Houston landmark shined in a special color between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as a part of a memorial honoring one of the youngest victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The lights of memorial city were lit up green in memory of Memorial High School Student John Hilgert. The 14-year-old is being laid to rest almost two weeks after he died from injuries suffered during rapper Travis Scott’s music festival.

Memorial City lit up 22 buildings, bridges, and garages, between Bunker Hill, Beltway 8, and Interstate 10, to honor one Hilgert. Green was the teen’s favorite color. Hilgert’s funeral service is Wednesday at St. Martin’s Episocopal Church. His visitation was held Tuesday.

Family and friends of 22-year-old Texas A&M senior Bharti Shahani, who perished in the crowd crush, gathered for her service on Tuesday.

In all 10 people died in the Astroworld tragedy, 9-year-old Ezra Blount was the youngest victim. He died after he was trampled at the concert. Ezra had been on his father’s shoulders in the crowd.

Travis Scott has offered to pay for the funeral services of all the victims of the tragedy.

This comes as Harris County officials say they will work with city and other county entities to review security, fire and other safety plans at NRG Park, where the Astroworld festival was held.

Houston police are conducting a separate criminal investigation into what happened at the festival. So far, no one has been charged.

Police have said they are reviewing surveillance video provided by concert promoter “Live Nation” as well as dozens of clips of the show shared on social media.