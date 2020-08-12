Memorial Park breaks ground on Land Bridge and Prairie Project

HOUSTON- Recently the Eastern Glades area of Memorial Park opened up and they have already broken ground on their next big project which is the Land Bridge and Prairie project.

The project will connect the north and south sides of the park with a land bridge over Memorial Drive. There will be tunnels for cars to pass through the area.

The project will make it easier to get around the park and it will also restore nearly forty-five acres of native coastal prairie and improve stormwater management.

When it comes to construction, the project does not call for Memorial Drive to be shut down, however, starting in September of 2020, we can expect that the road will be reduced to two lanes in both directions instead of three. They are expecting all lanes to be back open in fall of 2021.

Memorial Drive is not being lowered as part of this project. It will stay at the same level and the arch structures are going to be built over the road.

To learn more about the project, visit the Memorial Park Conservancy Project website.

Good Morning from @MemorialPark, one of my very favorite places in #Houston! We’re talking about the Land Bridge & Prairie project they just broke ground on & when you can expect to start seeing changes! @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/NKtUtFhiER — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) August 12, 2020