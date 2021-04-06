Memorial Park receives $150K donation

HOUSTON (CW39) – Memorial Park is receiving $150,000 in donations thanks to Sempra Energy companies. The funds will support the Memorial Park Master Plan’s efforts to enhance infrastructure and stormwater management. It will also help establish resilient ecologies that will benefit the Park long-term. Sempra Energy’s new headquarters in Houston is less than 5 miles away from Memorial Park. The energy infrastructure company says it’s committed to serving the community by contributing to the sustainability of the regions where they operate.

“As we settle into our new Houston Center of Excellence located near the west end of Memorial Park, we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to support the enhancement of this unique Houston gem. While we continue to grow our presence in Houston and the Gulf Coast, and further our mission of being North America’s premier LNG infrastructure company, we look forward to developing a long-term relationship with Memorial Park Conservancy”. Brian Lloyd, regional vice president of external affairs and communications for Sempra LNG

The Memorial Park Conservancy Master Plan’s first project is now open at the Clay Family Eastern Glades and the highly-anticipated Land Bridge and Prairie is set to open in 2022. The 10-year plan also focuses on the following:

Restoring the Park’s ecological systems and creating greater resiliency

Reconnecting the Park’s land, waterways, trails, and people

Consolidating compatible uses together in appropriate areas

Tending to the land and the Park’s cultural history, maintaining balance through responsible management

Enhancing the overall Park experience and amenities

The Memorial Park Conservancy says it will continue to raise the remaining funds need to complete the 10-year plan by 2024 for the 100th anniversary of Memorial Park.