Memorial Park releases online survey on public art and park usage

Source: Memorial Park Conservancy, Memorial Park Eastern Glade’s Central Lawn

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Memorial Park Conservancy wants to hear opinions from residents regarding public art and park usage at Memorial Park through a limited time online survey. Residents can participate by visiting this link. They can also visit the memorialparkconservancy.org. and click “Take Our Survey” on the homepage. According to Memorial Park Conservancy, each year four million Houstonians from 170+ zip codes visit Memorial Park. The organization says the survey will give users an opportunity to share personal experiences and feedback on public art and park usage. The responses will be carefully analyzed and will inform future park programs and public art offerings.

The Memorial Park Conservancy is a non-profit organization established in 2000. It’s mission is to restore, preserve, and enhance Memorial Park for today and tomorrow. You can keep with park news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and share Memorial Park photos using #YourMemorialPark.