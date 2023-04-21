HOUSTON (KIAH) – In what can only be described as a bit of harmless criminal trolling, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is urging the person who left behind illicit drugs at a grocery store, to please come forward and collect their lost meth.

Deputies were called to the H-E-B located at Louetta Road and Stuebner Airline Road in reference to lost property.

That property turned out to be 85 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of Zanex, Adderall and Gabapentin left behind in a shopping cart.

Deputies said if you lost your drugs, just stop by 6831 Cypresswood Drive, also known as the Constables Office. But don’t be surprised if you’re not able to take your lost items home with you in this particular case.