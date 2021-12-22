HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO has made changes to its schedule for the upcoming holidays.

On Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve):

• Local buses, METRORapid and METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

• Park & Ride routes will not operate on this day.

• All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed on this day.

On Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day):

• Local buses, METRORapid and METRORail will operate on a Saturday schedule.

• Park & Ride routes will not operate on this day.

• All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed on this day.

On Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve):

• Local buses, METRORapid and METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

• Park & Ride routes WILL NOT operate on this day.

• All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed on this day.

On Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (New Year’s Day):

• Local buses, METRORapid and METRORail will operate on a Saturday schedule.

• Park & Ride routes will not operate on this day.

• All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed on this day.

METROLift Holiday Hours

METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31. All subscription trips will be canceled.

Christmas Holiday 2021

To schedule trips for Friday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 27, you must call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Thursday, Dec. 23 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Holiday 2022

To schedule trips for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, you must call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Thursday, Dec. 30, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You may also schedule a trip from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. the day before you need to travel by using MACS at 713-739-4690 or MACS-WEB/EZ Wallet at RideMETRO.org

All METRO buses and trains offer 100 percent accessible service. Route and schedule information is available on the Web 24/7 at RideMETRO.org.

RideStore and Lost & Found Hours

• Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) CLOSED

• Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) CLOSED

• Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) CLOSED

• Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (New Year’s Day) CLOSED

Customer Service Call Center Hours

To speak with a METRO customer service representative call 713-635-4000 or 713-635-6993 (TDD) Please note our holiday hours:

• Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) CLOSED

• Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (New Year’s Day) CLOSED