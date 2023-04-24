HOUSTON (KIAH) — A METRO bus driver had a medical breakdown after witnessing a horrific scene of a man getting shot moments after kicking him off his bus.

Reports say two men began arguing on the bus a little around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning and were kicked off at the 7400 block of Scott Street, near Blodgett Boulevard.

The fight grew violent quickly leading and one of the men to pull out a gun and shoot the other.

The injured man was taken to a trauma center, where he unfortunately died from his injuries.

The bus driver was also transported out of precaution due to a medical emergency after witnessing the attack.

Houston police are now looking through the bus’s cameras to find the suspect responsible. Officers described the suspect as a Black male who stands about 5-foot-8 tall.