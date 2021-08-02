METRO bus operator tests positive for COVID-19 adding to local transit cases

HOUSTON (CW39) – The number of COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase. Over the weekend, METRO confirmed a bus operator tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of cases for METRO workers to 623 METRO employees and 121 contractors since March 2020. 284 of those people had no contact with the public. The bus operator last worked July 23 and in the two weeks prior. METRO tracks and reports all positive cases among its 4000 employees and the various contractors who provide services to METRO.

Since mid-March 2020, METRO has sought to minimize the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission by operators or passengers by encouraging social distancing, placing plastic barriers between operators and passengers, providing access to hand sanitizer while on board our system and requiring masks.

However, with recent changes announced by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and an increase in the number of individuals being vaccinated resulting in more employees returning to work, METRO will no longer call for only essential trips being made on METRO and will now allow full capacity on all bus and rail vehicles.